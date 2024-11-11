Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11:

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This railroad freight car equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 1.33 compared with 3.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

