Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 7

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 7:

Skillsoft Corp. SKIL: This instructor-led training services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 240.9% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU: This memory and storage products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultrapar Participaçoes S.A. UGP: This distributor of liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil and kerosene etc. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar has a PEG ratio of 1.96 compared with 2.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

