Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 6

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 6:

Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

Fox has a PEG ratio of 1.46 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Fox Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Fox Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Fox Corporation Quote

Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Grupo Cibest has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This online brokerage and wealth management platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Futu has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.