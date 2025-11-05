Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 5

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 5:

Ultrapar Participaçoes S.A. UGP: This consumer distributor of liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil and kerosene etc. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participaçoes S.A. has a PEG ratio of 1.90 compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation ZWS: This water management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation has a PEG ratio of 2.23 compared with 2.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): This data storage devices and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

