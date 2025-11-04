Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 4

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 4:

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS: This operator of hospitals, and behavioral health care facilities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

Universal Health has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Universal Health Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Universal Health Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Grupo Cibest has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This online brokerage and wealth management platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Futu has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.