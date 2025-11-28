Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 28

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 28:

The Allstate Corporation ALL: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 27% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 2.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM: This IoT and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com has a PEG ratio of 1.63 compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

