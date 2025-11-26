Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 26

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 26:

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY: This company that provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications sector carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Dycom has a PEG ratio of 1.78 compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU: This memory and storage products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation SANM: This global provider of electronics contract manufacturing services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

