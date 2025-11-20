Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Nov. 20th:

Sanmina SANM: This company which is a global provider of electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD: This company, which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 2.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Allstate ALL: This company which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

