Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Nov. 19th:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD: This company, which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 4.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Skillsoft SKIL: This company, which delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 519.3% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alarm.com ALRM: This company, which offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com has a PEG ratio of 1.52 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

