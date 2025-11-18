Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Nov. 18th:

Sanmina SANM: This company which is a global provider of electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR HTHT: This company which is involved in hotel industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Allstate ALL: This company which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

