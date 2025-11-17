Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today Nov. 17th:

Micron Technology MU: This company which has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Alarm.com ALRM: This company which offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com has a PEG ratio of 1.61 compared with 3.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR HTHT: This company which is involved in hotel industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

H World Group has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

