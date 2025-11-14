Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 14

Here are two stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 14:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): This data storage devices and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H World Group Limited HTHT: This hotel management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

H World Group Limited has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

