Best Growth Stocks to Buy for Nov. 10

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 10:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): This data storage devices and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Cibest S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and productscarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Cibest S.A. has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 2.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

H World Group Limited HTHT: This hotel management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

H World Group Limited has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.