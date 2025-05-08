Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are two stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.2% over the last 60 days.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. Price and Consensus

America's Car-Mart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | America's Car-Mart, Inc. Quote

America's Car-Mart has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

America's Car-Mart, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | America's Car-Mart, Inc. Quote

Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This commercial and retail banking company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus

Banco Santander Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander Chile Quote

Banco Santander-Chile has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Banco Santander Chile PEG Ratio (TTM)

Banco Santander Chile peg-ratio-ttm | Banco Santander Chile Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

