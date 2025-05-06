Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.2% over the last 60 days.

America's Car-Mart has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM: This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This commercial and retail banking company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander-Chile has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

