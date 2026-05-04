Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 4th:

Five Below, Inc. FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Five Below has a PEG ratio of 1.77 compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Five Below, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Five Below, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Sanmina SANM: This company, which is a global provider of electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR HTHT: This company, which is involved in hotel industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.