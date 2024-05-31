Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31:

Hasbro, Inc. HAS: This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE: This workforce solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Adtalem Global Education has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

