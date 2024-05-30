Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30:

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This diamond jewelry company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 18.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This railroad equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

