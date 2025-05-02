Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 2nd:

LATAM Airlines Group LTM: These company which offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Herbalife Ltd HLF These global network marketing company which offers a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company which specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

