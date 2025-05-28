Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 28th:

Strattec Security STRT This company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 4.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Southwest Gas SWX: This regulated utility company that provides natural gas services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Gas has a PEG ratio of 1.96 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

America's CarMart CRMT: This automotive dealership company which is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.2% over the last 60 days.

America's CarMart has a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

