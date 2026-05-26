Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 26th:

Centene CNC: This well-diversified healthcare company, that primarily provides a set of services to the government sponsored healthcare programs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Centene Corporation Price and Consensus

Centene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Centene Corporation Quote

Centene has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Centene Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Centene Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Centene Corporation Quote

Sanmina SANM: This company, which is a global provider of electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote

DaVita DVA: This company, which is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 2.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.