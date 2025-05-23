Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC: This animal health and mineral nutrition company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Phibro has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses aGrowth Scoreof A.

Unisys Corporation UIS: These information technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 132% over the last 60 days.

Unisys has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.