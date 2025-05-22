Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ: This franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX: This distributor and transporter of natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Gas has a PEG ratio of 2.00 compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Strattec Security Corporation STRT: This automotive security, access control, and user interface controls products and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 3.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

