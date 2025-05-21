Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD: This dredging services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Encompass Health Corporation EHC: This post-acute healthcare services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Encompass Health has a PEG ratio of 2.46 compared with 2.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Unisys Corporation UIS: These information technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 132% over the last 60 days.

Unisys has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

