Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This commercial and retail banking company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander-Chile has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX: This distributor and transporter of natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Gas has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Strattec Security Corporation STRT: This automotive security, access control, and user interface controls products and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

