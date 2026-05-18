Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18:

Valero Energy Corporation VLO: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.2% over the last 60 days.

Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

Valero has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Valero Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Valero Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

TAL Education Group TAL: This education services company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

TAL Education Group Price and Consensus

TAL Education Group price-consensus-chart | TAL Education Group Quote

TAL Education has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

TAL Education Group PEG Ratio (TTM)

TAL Education Group peg-ratio-ttm | TAL Education Group Quote

Sanmina Corporation SANM: This integrated manufacturing services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

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Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TAL Education Group (TAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.