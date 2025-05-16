Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 16th:

Strattec Security STRT This company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Southwest Gas SWX: This regulated utility company that provides natural gas services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Gas has a PEG ratio of 1.95 compared with 1.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 3.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

