Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 15th:

Encompass Health EHC This company which is a provider of integrated healthcare services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Encompass Health has a PEG ratio of 2.42 compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD: This company which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currrent year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Banco Santander Chile BSAC: This largest bank in Chile which is mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.1 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

