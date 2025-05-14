Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 14th:

Strattec Security STRT This company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second quarter earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 3.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

European Wax Center EWCZ: This personal care franchise brand which offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Southwest Gas SWX: This regulated utility company that provides natural gas services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center has a PEG ratio of 1.92 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

