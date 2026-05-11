Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11:

H World Group Limited HTHT: This hotel franchise based out of China carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

H World Group has a PEG ratio of 1.18 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that engages in the energy business worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 103.5% over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus

BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote

BP has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BP p.l.c. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BP p.l.c. peg-ratio-ttm | BP p.l.c. Quote

Five Below, Inc. FIVE: This company that operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. Price and Consensus

Five Below, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five Below, Inc. Quote

Five Below has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 2.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Five Below, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Five Below, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Five Below, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.