Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9:

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG: This home and community-based healthcare services platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpring Health has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation SANM: This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX: This data storage technology and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Seagate has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

