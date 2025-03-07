Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:
BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
BGC has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM: This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.3% over the last 60 days.
CommScope has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Dana Incorporated DAN: This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
