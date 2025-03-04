Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 4th

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This manufacturer and seller of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.78 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 3.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

