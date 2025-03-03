Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dana DAN: This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Flutter Entertainment PLC FLUT: This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Flutter has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

