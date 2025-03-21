Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 21st:

Dana DAN: This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes PBI: This global technology company which is powering billions of transactions - physical and digital - in the connected and borderless world of commerce, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: These brokerage and financial technology company which specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.