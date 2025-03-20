Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 20th:

Broadcom AVGO: This company which is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Broadcom has a PEG ratio of 1.56 compared with 6.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Restaurants BJRI: This company which owns and operates a chain of high-end casual dining restaurants in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants has a PEG ratio of 1.32 compared with 2.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Axalta Coating Systems AXTA: These global coatings company which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Axalta Coating Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

