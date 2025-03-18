Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 18th:

Pitney Bowes PBI: This global technology company which is powering billions of transactions - physical and digital - in the connected and borderless world of commerce, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Restaurants BJRI: This company which owns and operates a chain of high-end casual dining restaurants in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 2.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Deutsche Lufthansa DLAKY: This company which operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group and maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

