Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 17th:

Dana DAN: This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy),, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International EAT: This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.8% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 2.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company which through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

