Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ: This franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center, Inc. Price and Consensus

European Wax Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

European Wax Center has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 3.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

European Wax Center, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

European Wax Center, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 3.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Strattec Security Corporation STRT: This automotive security, access control, and user interface controls products and solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

Strattec Security has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 4.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Strattec Security Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Strattec Security Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.