Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8:

Valero Energy Corporation VLO: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.

Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

Valero has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Valero Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Valero Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This DIY tax return preparation services company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

H&R Block has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.06X for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.5% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.