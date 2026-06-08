Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8:
Valero Energy Corporation VLO: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.
Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote
Valero has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Valero Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Valero Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Valero Energy Corporation Quote
H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This DIY tax return preparation services company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus
H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
H&R Block has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.06X for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
H&R Block, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
H&R Block, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.5% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote
Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote
See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
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