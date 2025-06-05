Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 5th:

Strattec Security STRT This company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 4.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD These company which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 4.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

