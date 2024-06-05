Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD: This manufacturer of school buses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Blue Bird Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Blue Bird Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote

Hasbro, Inc. HAS: This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 2.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hasbro, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hasbro, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.