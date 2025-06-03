Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 3rd:

LATAM Airlines Group LTM: This company which offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. price-consensus-chart | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote

LATAM Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD These company which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

European Wax Center EWCZ: This personal care franchise brand which offers wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center, Inc. Price and Consensus

European Wax Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

European Wax Center has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 2.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

European Wax Center, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

European Wax Center, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

