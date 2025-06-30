Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutionscarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

BAE has a PEG ratio of 1.92 compared with 3.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ahold N.V. ADRNY: This retail food stores and e-commerce company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Ahold has a PEG ratio of 1.60 compared with 2.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This process control systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Nova has a PEG ratio of 2.17 compared with 9.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

