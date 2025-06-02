Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 2nd:

Encompass Health EHC: This integrated healthcare service provider which offers facility-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Encompass Health has a PEG ratio of 2.46 compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

America's CarMart CRMT These company which operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.2% over the last 60 days.

America's CarMart has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PVH PVH: This company which specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

PVH has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

