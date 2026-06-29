Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29:

Celestica Inc. CLS: This supply chain solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This derivatives and securities exchange network carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote

Cboe Global Markets has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote

Centene Corporation CNC: This managed care company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Centene Corporation Price and Consensus

Centene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Centene Corporation Quote

Centene has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Centene Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Centene Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Centene Corporation Quote

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.