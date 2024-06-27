Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 27th:

Powell Industries POWL: This metal-working shop which support the petrochemical facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Brinker International EAT: This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.