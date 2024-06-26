Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 26th:

Blue Bird BLBD: This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Blue Bird Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Blue Bird Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Gray Television GTN: This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Gray Television has a PEG ratio of 0.09 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Gray Television, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

NVIDIA NVDA: This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NVIDIA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.