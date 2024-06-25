Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 25th:

Adtalem Global Education ATGE: This company which is a leading healthcare education provider and workforce solutions innovator., carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Adtalem Global Education has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL: This cruise company which owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.0% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

