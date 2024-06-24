Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 24th:

Powell Industries POWL: This company which is a metal-working shop to support the petrochemical facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

The ODP Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO: This company which is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

Silicon Motion Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.